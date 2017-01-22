Digicel Apologises for Network Outage

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 23 JANUARY 2017: Digicel has apologised to its valued customers for the service outage experienced on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

In a statement today, Digicel says the outage was caused by issues in connectivity with the satellite link and resulted in impacts on a number of services including data.

“The Digicel team immediately responded to ensure all services were restored as soon as possible.”

Digicel Samoa’s CEO, Milos Surla sincerely apologised for inconveniencing customers.

“Our customers are always our top priority and we are truly sorry that they were impacted as a result of this connectivity issue. We understand the importance of ensuring that our customers can be in contact with their loved ones, so from the very moment the outage occurred, we had a team of skilled network engineers and our customer care agents working tirelessly through the weekend to restore services, respond to customer queries and resolve any pending issues.”

