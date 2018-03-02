Digicel delays service delivery through Tui Samoa Cable

Digicel Samoa CEO Farid Mohammed, Chairman Pepe Christian Furean and Tui Samoa Cable Chairman Leiataua Aldan when Digicel signed on as TUi Samoa Cables first customer

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 02 MARCH 2018: Digicel customers will have to wait until the end of next week to enjoy fast and affordable internet service to be offered through Digicel’s connection to the Tui-Samoa Submarine cable.

This was confirmed by Digicel’s Chief Executive Officer Farid Mohammed.

“We expected to be able to go live for customers next week,” explained Mohammed.

At a press conference last week where Digicel signed on as the first customer for Tui-Samoa Cable, Digicel promised that the service would be activated by Wednesday this week.

Mohammed said that the connection has been established and the cable is now live, however, the delay is due to the technical work in the final configuration of the system.

Digicel last week announced a $25 million investment for services delivery through the newly opened Tui-Samoa Cable.

