Digicel moves to cut workforce by 25% in 18 months

Digicel’s main outlet at the NPF Plaza in Apia

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 20 APRIL 2017: Digicel Samoa has offered all its employees a chance to voluntarily apply to leave the company under what it calls an Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme (EVSP).

Digicel Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Khanna confirmed with Talamua that the Enhanced Voluntary Separation programme “covers all its businesses as part of its Digicel 2030 global transformation programme.”

He says the programme covers Digicels’ global workforce and will result in an approximate 25% reduction of the global workforce over the next 18 months.

“The first step was the offer of an Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme to all staff across the globe. This was a generous package and was well received by our staff,” explained Khanna.

But some employees who spoke to Talamua said the programme was officially introduced to them last week and is not fully understood y many, especially the part where they have to voluntarily apply to leave the company.

Khanna explains, “Telecoms providers across the globe are moving to benefit from significant technology advances and manage changing customer needs in terms of data usage and competitive threats from unregulated OTT operators.

“Digicel is one of the first communications and entertainment providers in the world to initiate a wide scale transformation agenda. We are building Digicel for 2030 and beyond. Our transformation programme sees us taking the bull by the horns and daring to be different by challenging the status quo and by innovation-led growth. That’s what we are known for and that’s what we will continue be known for into the future.

“Over the years, we have built a great company with a proud legacy of democratising communications and making an impactful contribution to countries and people across the globe. Now we’re on a mission to build Digicel for the future with our sights set on delivering an amazing network experience and putting our customers in control.

“In terms of the organisational design, our future market structure will comprise a small number of regional hubs (two for the Caribbean and Central America regions and two for the Pacific region) housing back office centralised functions and delivering shared services. This means that staff in our 31 markets will be focused on sales and enhanced service delivery and resources and investment are prioritised to drive competition and innovation.

“This will result in an approximate 25% reduction of the global workforce over the next 18 months. The first step was the offer of an Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme to all staff across the globe. This was a generous package and was well received by our staff.

“Specifics on both the number of staff who applied and the applications accepted under the Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme remain confidential,” said Khanna.

He also emphasized Digicel’s commitment to Samoa and continues to invest in its infrastructure in the country.

Digicel Samoa is part of the group of one of the leading global communications provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America, Asia and the Pacific.

The Company’s website says after 14 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide.

