Digital TV channel for government programs

Source: Press Secretariat:

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 25 JULY 2018: Government will have a television channel dedicated to broadcast initiatives such as public reforms, developments, projects including Parliamentary sessions on the proposed Digital Television that Cabinet has approved.

The television channel is one of the components in the Digital TV initiative which Cabinet has awarded to a local company to develop the new platform contrary to earlier reports that the digital TV platform will be run by government.

“The Office of the Regulator is the implementing agency,” explains Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi. “After calling for tenders, only two bids were received and Cabinet has awarded the bid to a local company.

“The Office of the Regulator has also completed due diligence and are finalising the details for the project to proceed.

“As I have said time and again, there are certain business ventures that government should not meddle with and television is one.”

He reiterated that in approving the Digital television, Cabinet took into account a number of factors which include nationwide television coverage as well as the Digital TV’s access to all free to air and privately owned television stations in the country.

“With the digital platform, every corner of Samoa which does not receive television today will have television. And the privately owned television station can link to the digital platform to improve their coverage,” said the Prime Minister.

“It will create a level playing field for all television outlets and create a healthy competition environment that should translate to affordable charges for public notices.”

And the affordability of public notices on television is paramount to Cabinet, Tuilaepa added.

He did not provide details and logistics of the Digital TV platform but noted that the Cabinet has given the brainchild five months to deliver the new platform or their licence will be revoked.

