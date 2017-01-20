Discarded baby maybe dug up for police investigations

BY Tu’u’u Pelepesite

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 20 JANUARY 2017: The body of new born baby reported to have been buried straight after birth maybe dug up for police investigations.

Police is already questioning a 24 year old female in connection with the incident.

Police spokesman Lemamea Su’a Tiumalu said the father of a young man who allegedly buried the baby, reported the incident to police.

Su’a said the baby was buried on Thursday 12 January 2017. He said the young man who allegedly buried the baby heard moaning from the bathroom. When he went to look, he saw a young female with a most of the baby’s body outside the woman’s body. The young man then told the girls’ mother who allegedly told him to dig a hole.

Su’a said the young man could not bear hearing the baby’s cry every night since the burial, that he told his father who notified the police.

Other deaths recorded by police include a five year old girl who was hit by a vehicle at Sagone, Savai’i. Police say the girl was attacked by dogs as she was on her way to the shop. So she ran towards the road where she was hit by a pickup and she fell onto the road.

A 44 year old male driver will appear in court 24 January to answer charges of negligent driving causing death.

The third death is a 66 year old man who went to collect coconuts at Mulifanua village. When he did not return, young men of the village went for a search and found him dead inside a house at his plantation. Police said there was a slight injury on his right eye.

Police investigations into these incidents continue.

