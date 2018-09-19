District led initiatives in sexual health and gender based violence

Discussing gender based violence at the village level

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2018: An initiative, where district led interventions into sexual reproductive health and issues such as gender based violence is now running from September to November.

The project is through the Ministry of Women, Community & Social Development for sixteen districts who have completed their District Development Plans.

Some of the issues noted in the plans relate to Sexual Reproductive Health such as teenage pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) and maternal health; Gender Based Violence and Non Communicable Diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

District led initiatives were created to address these issues. The initiative is funded by UNFPA and will involve delivering seminars, awareness sessions and providing clinical health screenings, with the assistance of the Samoa Family Health Association, Samoa Cancer Society, National Kidney Foundation, Ministry of Police and Samoa Red Cross Society.

The initiative targets youth from 15 to 35 years however the whole community is invited to participate in these activities to address the issues of Sexual Reproductive Health, Gender Based Violence and Non Communicable Diseases.

The programme kicked off at the Lefaga & Faleaseela district on Tuesday this week with a health screening and seminar by partners – National Kidney Foundation, Samoa Cancer Society and the Ministry of Women. As part of the program, the districts have been encouraged to create a jingle to highlight and bring awareness to the above issues. The district presented a jingle through a performance by the Lefaga College students.

The screenings and awareness sessions will be replicated from September to November 2018 in 12 other districts. The programme moves to Anoamaa i Sisifo District on Thursday 20 September to be followed by Vaa o Fonoti on Friday 21 September.