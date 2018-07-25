Do not rely on your husbands – a young woman’s message to mothers

When her husband left her and her five children, she turned to something she never thought she would able to do.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 26 JULY 2018: The more a woman relies on her husband, the more she will give up exploring ideas and striving for bigger and better things.

This is how Sina Sola, a young mother of Faleula village described the situation she found herself after her husband left her and five children for another woman.

“For a year, I really struggled to find ways and means to keep and develop my family and feed my children on my own,” she shared her story with Talamua.

She thought nothing seemed to work in her favor, as if the world was against her. Angry and frustrated at her husband who was the sole breadwinner, she approached the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) with the hope that SVSG would help file a legal complaint against her husband.

She was out for vengeance. However, her life changed when she arrived at the SVSG office on the same day the Nofotane program was in progress. After a brief conversation with SVSG, she decided to give the Nofotane program a try.

“Do not rely solely on your husbands but be proactive, be innovative, dream and tell yourself that you can do better that your husband and can also be a breadwinner for the family,” is the message she got out of the program.

Today, Sina not only receives at least $300 a week from her vegetable garden, but her family is once again complete after she accepted her husband back.

“It wasn’t easy and although I have heard of the Nofotane program, I never bothered to show any interest in it, but after the program, I realized that I was also to blame for the struggle we were in,” said Sina.

She said simple things she could do never crossed her mind, because she relied solely on her husband for everything, while she concentrated on what she believes were the domestic duties of a woman.

“When my husband left us, I did not know how to survive, and I feel for my children,” she said.

Before joining the program all she wanted was to take her husband to Court to pay maintenance for the children, and while it was hard, she gave her husband another chance for them to develop for the future of their children.

Sina, her husband and children work on a 2 acre land at Faleula and sell their produce at a stall infront of their house.

“But I don’t have to take the produce to the stall anymore, because people are ordering baskets of vegetables directly from my house, and I never imagined that I could do this,” said Sina.

Sina joined the program and went through training on empowerment of women and how to develop their families, and the outcome has overwhelmed her.

“The program has uplifted and our economic status, and I am looking at other means to further enhance our family’s development.

“To all mothers and women out there, if I can do it, so can you,” was her message.

