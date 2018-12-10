Double murder accused to engage a lawyer

The court house at Mulinu’u



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2018: The 24 year old man accused of a double murder inland of Leulumoega village last month has been given time to engage a lawyer.

Siamanu’a Manuele of Falefa and Toamua Uta appeared in court yesterday and requested the Chief Justice, Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu that he wanted a lawyer to represent him in court.

He is facing charges of murder and armed with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecution also applied for an adjournment for the police to finalise charges.

The accident happened on 22 November when the police were alerted of the deaths.

The deceased were a 69 year old man who had just been back in Samoa for a day and a 42 year old man.

The incident happened 6 km inland from the Faleolo International Airport and according to police, the bodies were discovered badly slayed and described the scene as ‘horrific.’

The matter has been adjourned to Monday next week for the police to finalise the charges and for Manuele to engage a lawyer.