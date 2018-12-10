COURT Double murder accused to engage a lawyer
COURTLatest NewsLaw & OrderLocal News

Double murder accused to engage a lawyer

000

The court house at Mulinu’u

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2018: The 24 year old man accused of a double murder inland of Leulumoega village last month has been given time to engage a lawyer.

Siamanu’a Manuele of Falefa and Toamua Uta appeared in court yesterday and requested the Chief Justice, Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu that he wanted a lawyer to represent him in court.

He is facing charges of murder and armed with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecution also applied for an adjournment for the police to finalise charges.

The accident happened on 22 November when the police were alerted of the deaths.

The deceased were a 69 year old man who had just been back in Samoa for a day and a 42 year old man.

The incident happened 6 km inland from the Faleolo International Airport and according to police, the bodies were discovered badly slayed and described the scene as ‘horrific.’

The matter has been adjourned to Monday next week for the police to finalise the charges and for Manuele to engage a lawyer.

Share
Police arrest three suspects in connection to young engineer’s death Previous post

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Join 27,440 other subscribers

Follow us on Twitter

Contact Info

Talamua Media & Publications Ltd
P.O. Box 1321
Talamua House, 4 Corners, Togafuafua
Apia, Samoa Islands
Telephone: +685 23827
Email: talamuainfo@gmail.com

© Copyright. All Rights Reserved.