Drug Demand Reduction Training ends

The participants from various government agencies and civil society organizations who took the training

Source: US Embassy Press Release



APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2017: Twenty-six participants from various government agencies and civil society organizations received a certificate today in the Universal Treatment Curricula Training for Courses 1 and 2 from the Colombo Plan Drug Advisory Program.

Sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and in partnership with Samoa’s Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and Ministry of Health, this training enables its graduates to better address substance use disorders in their professions and communities. For some medical and addiction professionals, this training was the first step to becoming a fully credentialed addiction treatment professional.

This training was also brought forth by the hard work and initiative of Dr. Rachael Dempsey and her NGO Soifua Manuia, which tackles methamphetamine addiction in Samoa.

There are 8 courses, in total, for the Colombo Plan Drug Advisory Program Universal Treatment Curricula. This training completed courses 1 and 2.

Course 1: Physiology and Pharmacology for Addiction Professionals The course presents a comprehensive overview of addiction; provides an understanding of the physiology of addiction as a brain disease; and describes the pharmacology of psychoactive substances.

Course 2: Treatment for Substance Use Disorders (SUD)–The Continuum of Care for Addiction Professionals

The course provides the foundation for learning about SUD treatment. It gives an overview of recovery and recovery management, stages of change, principles of effective treatment, components of treatment and evidence-based practices.

Related

Press Release