Duco Events confident Joseph Parker will be undisputed world champion

The WBO Heavyweight Champion Lupesoli’ai La’aulialemalietoa Joseph Parker, with the belt, in an emotional moment as he walked the red carpet to the crowds cheers

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 21 DECEMBER 2016: The WBO heavy weight champion Lupesoli’ai La’aulialemalietoa Joseph Parker should become the undisputed heavyweight champion when he is in his early 30’s.

So is the plan by Duco Events, primarily responsible for Parkers climb at a young age to the world championship two weeks ago.

Director and founder, Segialii David Higgins, speaking at the victory parade celebrations in downtown Apia today, said since the win two weeks ago their team is still coming to terms with what Lupesoli’ai has achieved so far.

“There are four credible titles and our goal is not just to win the four titles, but to unify all four and Joseph to become the first undisputed champion since Lennox Louis,” said Higgins who has become a Samoan chief with the Segialii title since his association with Samoa through Parker.

“The scary thought is that Joseph is 24 years old and the experts say the heavyweights are at their prime best in their 30’s, so there’s 6 more years to come to his best,” said Segialii.

“He is still learning, and because of that, we might try and fail and try again,” he said.

Segialii and his team does not take the people of Samoa, the Samoans in New Zealand and Australia and around the world and their support for granted.

“Everyone has contributed to what Parker has achieved.”

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoli’ai Sailele Malielegaoi acknowledged Parkers’ efforts and encouraged the champion to “press on champion fighter.”

“In going forward, take pride in how far you have come, and have faith in how far you can go, and Samoa will be behind your journey all the way,” said the Prime Minister.

“History is written by the winners and today’s historical event, is the celebration of the victory won by a son of Samoa, Lupesoli’ai La’aulialemalietoa in the boxing arena,” were the opening remarks from Tuilaepa.

“You have learnt that the limitations do not stretch high into the sky but in the confines of the mind,” said Tuilaepa.

Parkers’ victory has also been followed by a lot of criticisms.

“Despite the differing viewpoints of critics, accept those challenges so that you can feel the exhilaration of victory,” said Tuilaepa.

He said obstacles are necessary for success, as victory comes only after many struggles, and sometimes defeat, yet each struggle and defeat will be the motivation to strengthen your courage, your ability and your endurance.

Tuilaepa also acknowledged Lupesoli’ai’s “agreeing to come to Samoa, to your people, to let us all savor the sweetness of your victory.”

“It is a significant milestone for Samoa, may your victory parade provide the inspiration to the young people of Samoa to also aspire, and fight for their goals, and that the habit of persistence and perseverance is the habit of victory,” said Tuilaepa.

An emotional champion

An emotional Lupesoli’ai was moved to shed a few tears as he walked the red carpet to the deafening cheers, and he lifted the WBO belt, and turned to acknowledge the crowd, the official party led by Reverend Komiti of the Methodist Church, the Member of the Council of Deputies, the Prime Minister and Cabinet and official guests.

He acknowledged the love of God that makes thing possible for all, then acknowledged Samoa and everyone for making this day special.

“This is the most amazing thing I have seen,” he said.

“I appreciate the love and support, the prayers and I would not be here if not for your prayers,” said Lupesoli’ai.

“This victory is not only for myself, but for Samoa,” he said.

He reiterated Segialii David Higgin’s comments about unifying the four belts.

“I am always thankful to be here, and I’ll try my best to represent Samoa and make us all proud.

“I love you all.”

Related