Eight new caps for Manu Samoa squad for June/July Internationals

Manu Samoa against the All Blacks in the historic test at Apia Park in 2015

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 29 MAY 2017: Eight new caps were named today in the Manu Samoa squad for the upcoming internationals in June and July against the All Blacks and Wales plus World Cup qualification test matches against Tonga and Fiji in Apia.

Also announced is the appointment of former All Blacks Aaron Mauger named as Assistant Coach.

Head Coach Namulauulu Alama Ieremia said the squad represented a solid mix of experience and new and upcoming talent.

“We are delighted with the squad we have named today. We have some very experienced players in the squad, but we have also ensured we inject some new energy into this playing group.

“Samoa Rugby has been going through a period of healthy change and we believe we’ve picked a solid squad for the upcoming season.

“We kick off our campaign as we did two years ago, with the opportunity of a lifetime to play against the World Champion All Blacks. We then play Wales in Apia plus our World Cup qualification test matches against Tonga and Fiji.”

“While Apia Park will always be our true home ground, the fact that we are playing at Eden Park presents an opportunity to call that ground, our home away from home with all our supporters and families in Auckland and New Zealand,” he said.

The squad is:

FORWARDS

1. Census Johnston – Club: Racing 92, FRA, Villages – Lalomanu, Falevao

2. Paul Alo­ Emile – Club: Stade Francais, FRA, Villages – Leulumoega, Tuai/Fasito’o-tai/Falefa

3. Viliamu Afatia – Club: Racing 92, FRA, Villages – Vaiala, Saoluafata

4. Nephi Leatigaga – Club: Piacenza, ITA, Villages – Salelologa, Siumu

5. Hisa Sasagi – Club: Otago, NZ, Villages – Malie, Vaisala

6. Bronson Fotuali’i-Tauakipulu – Club: Sunnybank, AUST, Village – Faleapuna

7. Maatulimanu Leiataua – Club: Bayonne, FRA, Villages – Manono, Safune

8. Elia Elia – Club: Harlequins, UK, Villages – Salelesi, Afega

9. Seilala Lam – Club: Nevers, FRA, Villages – Gataivai, Malie, Taga

10. Faatiga Lemalu – Club: Saracens, UK, Villages – Faleasiu, Lefaga

11. Chris Vui – Club: Bristol, UK, Villages – Foailuga, Lano, Saasaai

12. Masalosalo Tutaia – Club: Pau, FRA, Villages – Nofoalii, Matautu, Lefaga

13. Taiasina Tuifua – Club: Lyon, FRA, Villags – Lauli’i, Sili

14. Piula Faasalele – Club: Toulouse, FRA, Villages – Magiagi, Nofoalii

15. Jack Lam – Club: Bristol, UK, Villages – Gataivai, Malie, Taga

16. Alafoti 25925 Faosiliva – Club: Worcester, UK, Villages – Afega, Tuanai

17. Faalemiga Selesele – Club: Hawkes Bay, NZ, Villages – Moataa, Satupaitea, Saleleloga

18. Faifili Levave – Club: Mitsubishi, JPN, Villages – Lalomanu, Fasitoo-Uta

19. Vavae Tuilagi – Club: Carcassonne, FRA, Villages – Fatausi, Fogapoa, Lalomalava

20. Kelly Meafua – Club: West Harbour, AUST, Village – Lalomauga

BACKS

21. Kahn Fotuali’i – Club: Bath, UK, Village – Faleapuna

22. Auvasa Faleali’i – Club: Nevers, FRA, Villages – Letogo, Gagaifo

23. Dwayne Polataivao – Club: Northcote, NZ, Villages – Lefagaoalii, Nofoalii

24 Tusiata Pisi – Club: Bristol, UK, Villages – Lefaga, Safaatoa, Toamua

25. D’Angelo Leuila – Club: Papatoetoe, NZ, Villages – Gataivai, Fagalii

26. Reynold Lee Lo – Club: Cardiff Blues, WLS, Villages – Vailima, Magiagi, Satoalepai

27. Kieron Fonotia – Club: Ospreys, WLS, Village – Apia

28. Alapati Leiua – Club: Bristol, UK, Village – Malie

29. Henry Taefu – Club: Queensland Reds, AUST, Villages – Siufaga, Samatau Falelatai

30. Tila Mealoi – Club: Apia, Aleipata, SAM, Villages – Lalomanu, Aleipata

31. David Lemi – Club: Bristol, UK, CAPTAIN, Villages – Iva, Levi

32. Albert Nikoro – Club: West Scarborough, AUST, Villages – Vaiala, Vaiusu

33. Tim Nanai Williams – Club: Chiefs, NZ, Villages – Manono, Falelatai

34. Ahsee Tuala – Club: Northampton, UK, Villages – Moamoa, Gataivai

35. Ken Pisi – Club: Northampton, UK, Villages – Lefaga, Safaatoa, Toamua

