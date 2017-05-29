Eight new caps for Manu Samoa squad for June/July Internationals
Manu Samoa against the All Blacks in the historic test at Apia Park in 2015
APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 29 MAY 2017: Eight new caps were named today in the Manu Samoa squad for the upcoming internationals in June and July against the All Blacks and Wales plus World Cup qualification test matches against Tonga and Fiji in Apia.
Also announced is the appointment of former All Blacks Aaron Mauger named as Assistant Coach.
Head Coach Namulauulu Alama Ieremia said the squad represented a solid mix of experience and new and upcoming talent.
“We are delighted with the squad we have named today. We have some very experienced players in the squad, but we have also ensured we inject some new energy into this playing group.
“Samoa Rugby has been going through a period of healthy change and we believe we’ve picked a solid squad for the upcoming season.
“We kick off our campaign as we did two years ago, with the opportunity of a lifetime to play against the World Champion All Blacks. We then play Wales in Apia plus our World Cup qualification test matches against Tonga and Fiji.”
“While Apia Park will always be our true home ground, the fact that we are playing at Eden Park presents an opportunity to call that ground, our home away from home with all our supporters and families in Auckland and New Zealand,” he said.
The squad is:
FORWARDS
1. Census Johnston – Club: Racing 92, FRA, Villages – Lalomanu, Falevao
2. Paul Alo Emile – Club: Stade Francais, FRA, Villages – Leulumoega, Tuai/Fasito’o-tai/Falefa
3. Viliamu Afatia – Club: Racing 92, FRA, Villages – Vaiala, Saoluafata
4. Nephi Leatigaga – Club: Piacenza, ITA, Villages – Salelologa, Siumu
5. Hisa Sasagi – Club: Otago, NZ, Villages – Malie, Vaisala
6. Bronson Fotuali’i-Tauakipulu – Club: Sunnybank, AUST, Village – Faleapuna
7. Maatulimanu Leiataua – Club: Bayonne, FRA, Villages – Manono, Safune
8. Elia Elia – Club: Harlequins, UK, Villages – Salelesi, Afega
9. Seilala Lam – Club: Nevers, FRA, Villages – Gataivai, Malie, Taga
10. Faatiga Lemalu – Club: Saracens, UK, Villages – Faleasiu, Lefaga
11. Chris Vui – Club: Bristol, UK, Villages – Foailuga, Lano, Saasaai
12. Masalosalo Tutaia – Club: Pau, FRA, Villages – Nofoalii, Matautu, Lefaga
13. Taiasina Tuifua – Club: Lyon, FRA, Villags – Lauli’i, Sili
14. Piula Faasalele – Club: Toulouse, FRA, Villages – Magiagi, Nofoalii
15. Jack Lam – Club: Bristol, UK, Villages – Gataivai, Malie, Taga
16. Alafoti 25925 Faosiliva – Club: Worcester, UK, Villages – Afega, Tuanai
17. Faalemiga Selesele – Club: Hawkes Bay, NZ, Villages – Moataa, Satupaitea, Saleleloga
18. Faifili Levave – Club: Mitsubishi, JPN, Villages – Lalomanu, Fasitoo-Uta
19. Vavae Tuilagi – Club: Carcassonne, FRA, Villages – Fatausi, Fogapoa, Lalomalava
20. Kelly Meafua – Club: West Harbour, AUST, Village – Lalomauga
BACKS
21. Kahn Fotuali’i – Club: Bath, UK, Village – Faleapuna
22. Auvasa Faleali’i – Club: Nevers, FRA, Villages – Letogo, Gagaifo
23. Dwayne Polataivao – Club: Northcote, NZ, Villages – Lefagaoalii, Nofoalii
24 Tusiata Pisi – Club: Bristol, UK, Villages – Lefaga, Safaatoa, Toamua
25. D’Angelo Leuila – Club: Papatoetoe, NZ, Villages – Gataivai, Fagalii
26. Reynold Lee Lo – Club: Cardiff Blues, WLS, Villages – Vailima, Magiagi, Satoalepai
27. Kieron Fonotia – Club: Ospreys, WLS, Village – Apia
28. Alapati Leiua – Club: Bristol, UK, Village – Malie
29. Henry Taefu – Club: Queensland Reds, AUST, Villages – Siufaga, Samatau Falelatai
30. Tila Mealoi – Club: Apia, Aleipata, SAM, Villages – Lalomanu, Aleipata
31. David Lemi – Club: Bristol, UK, CAPTAIN, Villages – Iva, Levi
32. Albert Nikoro – Club: West Scarborough, AUST, Villages – Vaiala, Vaiusu
33. Tim Nanai Williams – Club: Chiefs, NZ, Villages – Manono, Falelatai
34. Ahsee Tuala – Club: Northampton, UK, Villages – Moamoa, Gataivai
35. Ken Pisi – Club: Northampton, UK, Villages – Lefaga, Safaatoa, Toamua
