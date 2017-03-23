Ele Opeloge arrives home for her groundbreaking victory lap

Ele Opeloge missing out the bronze in the Beijing Olympics

By Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 MARCH 2017: It maybe eight years late. The excitement, ceremony and atmosphere may not be the same. But the significance remains. She is the first of 180 thousand plus Samoans to have won a medal, a silver one for the country in the most competitive in world sports – the Olympics.

Ele Opeloge, who thinly missed the Bronze in the Women’s’ weightlifting 75 kg division in Beijing eight year ago, arrives home from New Zealand tonight for the occasion.

She has been awarded the silver after the holder from 2008 was tested positive for using banned substances.

The Samoa Weightlifting Federation and the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee are working on the programme and the official medal presentation and will inform Government.

