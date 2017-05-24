Election petitions should be enforced despite the influence of village councils

Deputy Speaker Nafo’itoa Keti Talaimanu emphasizing a point to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice and Courts and Administration during the conference break



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 24 MAY 2017: One of the issues raised in today’s discussion at the Democracy and Development for Samoa Conference was a law to enforce candidates to continue their election petitions in Court without any interference from other sources.

This came up after some participants brought up the issue of last year’s petitions and the influence of Ali’i ma Faipule in the justice system.

In the 2016 elections, all the 7 petitions filed in Court were withdrawn due to the influence of Alii ma Faipule, with some of them appearing in Court on the day of the hearing and influencing the petitioner to withdraw for peace and harmony in the village.

The concern is that if the petition is against any corrupt practices during election or leading up to election, such will never be dealt with lawfully due a traditional practice employed by the Alii ma Faipule.

Lawyer Su’a Helena Wallwork-Lamb explained that unless a candidate receives 50% of the votes, he/she cannot file a petition against the winning candidate.

It was also pointed out by some participants that the influence of village councils has contributed to corrupting the system.

Court to award parliamentary seats to winning petitioner

It was also raised that the Court should be have the authority to “automatically award a parliamentary seat to a winning petitioner rather than returning to the district for a bi-election.”

Deputy Speaker Nafo’i Keti Talaimanu strongly supported the idea for the Court to award the parliamentary seat to the winning petitioner.

Electoral Commissioner Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio said the Court does have the authority, and cited a case where the Court automatically awarded a parliamentary seat to a petitioner in previous election petition.

The petition was about due to the electoral roll where voters from other district were transferred and voted in a different district and influencing the vote outcome.

At the opening of the conference last Monday, the Prime Minister recounted the events of 1982 when the first HRPP Prime Minister Vaai Kolone lost his seat when a petition against him found that names of people already dead still voted and influenced the election outcome.

Related

Lagi Keresoma