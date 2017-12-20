Electric Power Corporation opens three Hydropower stations

New Zealand High Commissioner, David Nicholson cutting the ribbon to open the three hydro power stations while Prime Minister Tuilaepa looks on

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY, 21 DECEMBER 2017: Samoa is continuing its progress to be 100% renewable energy generating electricity with the opening of the Loto Samasoni hydropower, Fale o le Fe’e and Alaoa Plants yesterday.

The main aim is to reduce dependency on diesel fuel generated electricity and minimizing greenhouse emissions as part of the government’s effort to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2012, the three plants were heavily damaged by Cyclone Evan. This week, donor partners including the Asian Development Bank, Multi donors of Clean Energy Fund, European Union, the Government of Samoa, the Government of New Zealand and EPC funded around USD$ $9,565,373 towards the reconstruction works to Loto Samasoni, Fale o le Fee and Alaoa plants.

“Bringing back the 3 hydropower plants saves about $7.2 million talā per year on diesel fuel, reducing production costs of electricity and costs to users in Samoa,” said EPC Chief Executive Officer Tologata Tile Tuimalealiifano.

The construction works included upgrading modern electrical equipment and underground cables and pipes to improve electricity delivery services throughout Samoa.

The 3 hydropower plants capacity provides 10% of electricity a year to all parts of Samoa.

The project was carried out by Pernix MAP Projects and Vortex Hydro of New Zealand and supported by the Ali’i and Faipule of the nearby villages of Magiaagi, Ma’agao, Lelata and Fa’atoia.

