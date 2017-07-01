Electric scooters soon on public roads

Source: M.P.M.C. Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA- 01 JULY 2017: Electrical scooters will soon be seen on the public roads as part of the Land Transport Authority’s, (LTA) fleet.

The six scooters were gifted to the LTA by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, (M.N.R.E.) the leading local implementing agency in the government’s drive against Climate Change.

The introduction of electrical scooters will complement the L.T.A. fleet of petroleum fueled motor bikes and vehicles. And it is part of a the drive by M.N.R.E. to reduce gas emissions, says Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa at the handing over ceremonies.

“As we all know, gas emissions from fossil fuel are one of the main contributors to climate change affecting the world including Samoa,” added Fiame.

Funded by a grant of $130-thousand tala from the Governments of Austria and Italy, the six scooters is designed for LTA enforcement officers to effectively execute their duties through enforcement of traffic laws.

And one of the funding components covers the expenses for an expert to provide training for LTA officers on how best to use the scooters and refuel them before they are seen on the public roads.

