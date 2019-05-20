Eleven Church Ministers Ordained At Congregational Christian Church Conference

PHOTO: Reverend Sotiaka & Vanu Roma with families after the ordination ceremony

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 20 MAY 2019: Eleven church ministers were ordained to full cleric responsibilities at the church’s annual General Assembly – Fonotele at Malua last Saturday.

As with the church’s practice, a graduate from Malua Theological College has to serve two years at a church parish before they are eligible to be ordained as full ministers for the church. Fully ordained ministers conduct ceremonies such as weddings, funerals and Holy Communion.

Leading the ceremony at the Jubilee Church was Reverend Elder Tanielu Mamea of Manukau, New Zealand who guided the ordained ministers through their oaths and commitment to serving the church and God.

One of the ordained ministers, Reverend Sotiaka Risatisone is the son of former Chairman Reverend Elder Tavita Roma who had served the church at Salailua for many years.

Sotiaka attended Malua Theological College in 2000 and graduated in 2003, but it was not until 2017 that he received a calling to return to the church.

“I was still young and single after Malua and decided to move to New Zealand and worked as a police officer with the Auckland Police service,” said Reverend Sotiaka.

In February 2017, after 16 years in New Zealand, Sotiaka and wife Vanu accepted the calling to serve at the Lalomalava CCCS parish, Fa’asaleleaga, Savaii.

Asked if the transition from being a police officer to a full time minister was easy given the 16 years after Malua, he said there was not much difference.

“As a police officer, I uphold the law which governs a country, which is the same as a Pastors duty to uphold Gods law,” said Reverend Sotiaka.

He was humbled that he was chosen to serve in God’s work – the same sentiment echoed by the others ordained that day.

The ordination was officiated by the Church Chairman, Reverend Elder Tautiaga Senara; the Chairman of the Elders Committee, Reverend Elder Tavita Anesone; Reverend Elder Lucky Slade (Auckland); Reverend Elder Malifa T. Malifa (New South Wales); Reverend Elder Lauie Lupematasila (Queensland) and Reverend Elder Tanielu Mamea (Manukau).

The ordained ministers are:

Amosa & Mere Silipa (Aana), Eroni & Litia Sitanilei (Faleata), Faafetai & Lise Alava (PTC Fiji/Victoria), Filemoni & Alofa Crawley (Malua College), Piula & Faimeatonu Pula (Itu-o-Tane), Satala & Rina Sa’u (Aana), Simona & Deanne Ene (South Queensland), Sotiaka Risatisone & Vanu Roma (Fa’asaleleaga), Taulotoga & Sago Viliamu (Itu-o-Tane), Tavita & Leimoana Evagelia (Queensland), Timoteo & Ilasa Tapelu (Malua), Vaai & Niukini Tua (Aana), Vaesaumamao & Elizabeth Si’a (Falealili, Safata, Siumu).

