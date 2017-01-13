Employment opportunities for Samoan seamen running slim

BY Tu’u’u Pelepesite

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 13 JANUARY 2017: Employment opportunities for Samoan seamen abroad are at great risk as more and more cases of ill-discipline and alcohol abuse have resulted in seamen being returned home.

This was emphasized this morning in a meeting between the seamen and the representative of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) that employs the seamen in a number of its ships around the world.

The MSC representative in Samoa, Tunumafono Suafo’a Kolio Moeono revealed that several Samoan seamen are returned home every year due to ill-discipline and alcohol related incidents.

“Some of these seamen have only been employed for several months after a long time as securing jobs on these vessels do not come easily,” Tunumafono told the seamen in a meeting at the SBEC Conference Room this morning.

The Samoan seamen are trained at the Maritime School of the National University of Samoa at Mulinu’u and are employed by the Mediterranean Shipping Company through the Samoa Shipping Services.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is the world’s second largest shipping line. The privately owned company was founded in 1970 in Geneva, Switzerland. It operates worldwide, serving 6 continents and calling at 316 ports.

Tunumafono emphasized that the most affected when incidents such as these happen, are the semen themselves, their parents, Samoa Shipping Services and the name of Samoa.

“But most affected are those who have graduated and have been waiting in line since 2014,” Tunumafono emphasized.

The Samoa Shipping Services is now looking at the standards send through by MSC following these incidents and the need to employ the right people as employment opportunities become harder to come by.

92 seamen graduated last year from the Maritime School at Mulinu’u and over 100 are waiting for employment opportunities from the Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Tunumafono Suafo’a Kolio said about 300 Samoan seamen are currently employed on MSC ships around the world.

