Empowering Women on International Womens Day

Getting village women involved in economic and commercial activities during SVSG’s livelihood training program

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 09 MARCH 2017: The Samoa Victim Support Group celebrated the International Women’s Day 2017 by honouring the ‘Empowered Women’ the Champions of Family Violence in Samoa.

As part of a 2-year project with UN Women Fund for Gender Equality (FGE), SVSG through its village representatives is working with village and church leaders, to gauge support for the economic empowerment of women, with specific focus on Nofotane Women.

The Project targets 5,000 unemployed women to be trained on income generating skills with the aim to ensure sustainable self-employment for 500 of these women.

Through previous projects, SVSG had empowered women survivors of violence with disabilities in Upolu and Savaii, with livelihood skills now enabling them to be self-sufficient, through income earned from their small business activities.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2017, SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang congratulates all the women of Samoa, especially women survivors of violence and women at risk, who have been economically empowered through its program.

“Thank you to UN Women FGE for financially supporting SVSG’s work to empower the women of Samoa through skills development. They are the Champions among us, and are congratulated for their bravery,” said Siliniu Lina Chang.

Samoa Police Women Advisory Network helps Samoa Victim Support

For the second year in a row, the Samoa Police Women Advisory Network of SPWAN, led by Superintendent Monalisa Ioane-Keti, visited Samoa Victim Support Group to present in kind donations to assist with SVSG’s work for children at the Campus of Hope.

The donation forms part of the SPWAN’s activity to celebrate the International Women’s Day 2017 and was put together by members of the SP WAN from both Upolu and Savaii.

Speaking on behalf of the SPWAN, Moanalisa acknowledged the importance of SVSG’s work in assisting with Police’s work for women and children victims of violence. Thus the Network is looking at making this donation an annual event as part of the SP WAN’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

Donation of food supplies and clothing were presented by the Samoa Police Women Advisory Network during the visit.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang accepted and thanked representatives of the SP WAN for continuing this partnership with SVSG in celebrating International Women’s Day. “Thank you for remembering the work of SVSG; this work started from a partnership with the Police and the Ministry of Justice. It is good to see the Samoa Police Women reviving this partnership for our work with families in Samoa.” Siliniu Lina Chang, SVSG President

