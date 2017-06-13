Empowerment of Nofotane begins at home says Minister

The guests at the Nofotane for Livelihood Forum

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 14 JUNE 2017: The best and most appropriate place for a nofotane (woman marrying into family) or faiavā (man marrying into a family) to learn the challenges ahead, is at home with the parents.

This was the message delivered by the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao at the opening of the Samoa Victim Support Group Forum – Opportunity To Identify Nofotane For Livelihood Tuesday this week.



“We need to teach and equip our children with Christian and cultural values, and parents to explain to their children the challenges and expectations when marrying into a Samoan family,” said La’auli.

He said nofotane and faiavā are used in a derogatory manner if the person does not perform well at his husband of wife’s family.

“But in real Samoan terms, nofotane is the female protector (paolo) and the faiavā the male protector,” he explained. “And both have full rights in their children’s families.”

He made reference to the United Nations Report that stated the lack of women’s voices in everything.

“Our Government has seen the importance of women in the development of the country hence the establishment of the Ministry for Women with its own Minister,” said Laauli.

He also pointed out the Women in Business Organisation spearheading business activities and programmes for women in the community.

UN Women representative in Samoa, Suisala Mele Maualaivao said their goal is to empower women through various programmes.

The UN has put aside US$7.3 million for women projects worldwide, and SVSG is the only organisation from the Pacific that was successful in their application for a portion of that money.

“We are not asking to change (Samoan) culture, but people’s mindset, and culture to embrace these issues,” said Suisala.

Women in leadership, gender equity and women’s economic empowerment are some of the projects UN Women are funding.

She also said that should men be supportive and give women more room to develop, women can prosper and help the family grow economically.

The Nofotane project has registered 800 members from villages, and the forum is one of many series of consultations for the second phase of the programme which started with phase one last year.

The project also provides assistance for women’s small business activities to help their families.

Ten villages registered this year, and Fiu Kitiona from Savaia, Lefaga said his village fully supports the programme.

“This is a very good idea to help stop violence against women and I agree that some families are discriminating nofotane and faiavā,” said Fiu.

He said he does not want his daughter to be treated differently at her husband’s family.

Fiu said the village council – the Alii ma Faipule of his village of Savaia has passed a village law to punish anyone who beats his wife.

Several nofotanes who have been in the program for sometimes, are reaping the fruits of their success, and today, they shared their stories with the hope that it might inspire other nofotanes.

