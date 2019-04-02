EPC worker accidentally slipped and electrocuted

The EPC linesmen working on high powered lines



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 03 APRIL 2019: The Electric Power Corporation said the death of one of its employees last Wednesday, Tevita Amituana’i was by electrocution when he accidentally slipped.

In a press statement, EPC said the deceased was part of the 5 linesmen team including a Supervisor that attended the upgrade works on its low voltage distribution network.

“At around 3:00pm on Wednesday 27th March 2019 while working on its low voltage distribution network at Alafua, Tevita accidentally slipped and was electrocuted,” said the statement.

“Tevita had his full safety gear on when the accident happened, however, it is quite tragic that this has happened to one of our own. From investigations, the logistics of the work site where he was working and with reference to statements obtained from witnesses, Tevita slipped from the ladder and accidentally touched the live wire while attempting to conclude the works on the Low Voltage Power Pole he was working on.

“Weather condition of light showers and wind towards the end of their work has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.

“Given the sensitive nature and circumstances surrounding the death of our own, the Electric Power Corporation’s first priority since then, was to assist Tevita’s family and his working team in coming in to terms with his passing and reminding the employees of Safety Policies and Procedures.

General Manager of EPC, Tologata Tile Leia Tuimalealiifano said Tevita’s death has come as a shock to the whole Corporation, and that this is an unfortunate and tragic accident.

“There are no words to comfort families when a loved one dies, especially so sudden. However, it is never the Corporation’s intention to put the lives of its employees at risk. Safety procedures and measures for their protection at all times, is of paramount importance to EPC, given the nature of these works to provide the service to the country.”

“EPC offers its sincere condolences to Tevita’s mother, grandmother, family and friends. May he rest in Peace.”

