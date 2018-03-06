Estranged husband who stabbed wife in public pleads guilty

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 6 MARCH 2018: Petaia Swerling, a 33 year old man from Tufuiopa has pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, armed with a dangerous weapon and causing grievous bodily harm to his wife.

The wife was stabbed multiple times by her husband who had confronted her while she was on her way to work early in the morning.

The incident happened between the Gold Star Building and the National Bank of Samoa on Beach Road in January this year.

Members of the public who came to the womans’ aid said after she was stabbed, the husband took off leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood on the footpath.

Police later found the attacker by the bridge at the Mulivai River in town with extensive injuries to his throat and chest he allegedly inflicted on himself.

The victim had since been discharged from the hospital, and reports say the victim had long left her husband and formal divorce proceedings are pending.

Swerling will reappear in court on the 19 March for sentencing.

