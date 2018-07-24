Event Space and Clock Tower Boulevard breaks ground

The Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and the New Zealand High Commissioner H.E. David Nicholson with members of Cabinet after the ground-breaking ceremony

Source: Press Secretariat

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 JULY 2018: The Apia Waterfront Development Project continues to move forward following the ground-breaking ceremony for the Event Space and Clock Tower Boulevard yesterday.

The Event Space and Clock Tower Boulevard project is funded by the Government of New Zealand t the tune of 10.5 million talā and is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa acknowledged the kind assistance from the New Zealand Government and the commitment to activate and to carry out plans already in place for the beautification of Apia.

“In 2016 we launched the Apia Waterfront Plan for the decade to 2026. The primary focus of this plan is to layout a vision by the government for the development and use of the Apia Waterfront by our people in the long term.”

The project covers an outdoor performance space in front of the FMFMII Government Building, transforming it to become the central space for Government Events, and includes an attractive pedestrian walkway to the waterfront edge.

The Waterfront Plan 2017-2026 guides growth and development of the waterfront area over the next 10 years and more to be in line with the vision of having ‘an attractive destination connecting people to unique places and Samoan experiences’.

Improving the Apia Waterfront will further showcase Apia as one of the leading sustainable tourism destinations in the Pacific region, opening up Samoa for investment while creating more jobs and business opportunities for locals.

There will be strong focus on creating an inclusive, safe and clean waterfront for locals and visitors alike to enjoy and support opportunities for local business initiatives.

The Waterfronts Plan has identified four distinctive areas along the waterfront for redevelopment: Mulinu’u Waterfront – from Mulinu’u to Sogi; Apia Waterfront Central – from the Savalalo market to the Mulivai Bridge; Apia Waterfront Harbour – Beach Road towards the Matautu Wharf; Vaiala Waterfront – from the Palolo Deep Reserve to part of the Taumeasina area.

