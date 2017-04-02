Fa’afafine and Media discuss accurate, fair and inclusive reporting

Members of the Samoa Fa’afafine Association and Media at last week’s one day workshop at the Edge

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 03 APRIL 2017: The Samoa Fa’afafine Association has taken the lead to ensure that their role is well acknowledged and accurately addressed for a “Fair, Accurate and Inclusive” coverage in the media.

Media representatives from different organizations were invited to a one day workshop to share their knowledge and perspectives on how to properly address the issue of Fa’afafine.

SFA provided a draft media guide with the aim to give the media a broad idea on some of the sensitive issues that needs to be properly addressed when reporting on fa’afafine issues.

Some of the key issues highlighted included Sex and Gender, the difference in terminologies used, defamatory language, derogatory terms and pitfalls to avoid and the guiding framework to strengthen the relationship between the media and SFA.

The President of SFA, So’oalo To’oto’oali’i Roger Stanley said this is the first step they have taken not only because of the Jeanine case but for a very long time there have been so many articles that have been flying around in the media and social media.

“We feel that we should have a dialogue on how to report on these issues.”

So’oalo believed that with this first media exchange there is a need to discuss further on how the SFA wants the media to portray them and to report on their issues, their lifestyle and personal matters.

Vaito’a Toelupe defines fa’afafine as their cultural identity and they only exist in Samoa and not anywhere else in the world. So fa’afafine do not fit under the LGBTQI general classification.

“You can only be called as fa’afafine when you have Samoan blood in you,” she said.

Some of the issues pointed out by the media include preferences for address such as “he” or “she” and some fa’afafine hold chiefly titles such as the President To’oto’oali’i of which he emphasized the need for the proper traditional salutation.

The SFA will be working towards setting up a glossary on their preferred terms to acknowledge the fa’afafine role in the community.

The media also pointed out that any new terms will need to be submitted to the Samoa Language Commission that is working to standardize the language use and practice of which the media is a major user.

Related