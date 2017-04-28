Fa’atuatua College’s invention wins School Science Fair competition

Jorim Paul-Philips, Year 13 student of Fa’atuatua College Science Fair winner with the Minister of Commerce and Industry

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: FRIDAY 28 APRIL 2017: An invention by Fa’atuatua College Year 13 student Jorim Paul Phillps has won the inter school science fair competition and a $1000 money prize.

“The invention is a nutrient infused paper that is made through fermentation, and can be used to grow food crops and plants after drying the paper,” said Phillips.

“The leftovers materials will help give nutrients to the soil,” he explained

The leftovers are called the Nitrogen Phosphorous and Potassium (NPK) which are used by farmers and agriculturalists to help the crops grow healthier, “but at the same time harms the environment.”

According to Phillips, the NPK are very expensive but “I was able to invent a new NPK that does not cost any money and is good for the environment.”

He said rubbish can be another resource for making NPK, it’s easy to make and very cost effective.

Phillips was named the winner for innovated scientific projects.

Phillips innovative scientific project won over entries from nine other colleges as part of the celebration of the Intellectual Property’s Day, under the theme, Innovation and Improving Lives.

The program was organized by the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labor (MCIL).

“The programmes goal is towards new innovation and inventing steps into new ideas and improving lives,” said Horton Faasau, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) for Registry and Business Intellectual Property with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He said innovation is finding solutions to issues affecting our environment and countries, and introducing the young generation to such programs, will help them make effective decisions and solutions in the future.

The Minister for MCIL Lautafi Purcell said “the objective of the activity is not just celebrating the Intellectual Property Day, but to help increase the knowledge of science and the creativity of more Samoa science students.”

He challenges the students to continue on their search for solutions to the problems of today.

The ten schools that competed include Pesega College, Le Amosa College, Faleata College, Saint Marys, Leififi College, Anoama’a College, Falefitu College and Avele College.

The competition was divided into three categories: Essay Writing, Best Exhibition and Science Fair. Fa’atuatua College won the Science Fair prize, Saint Mary’s College the Best Exhibition and Pesega College won the Essay Writing category.

