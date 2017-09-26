Fagali’i Village wants Government to review the use of their lands

Fagalii Village Mayor, Samau Ieru Lokeni with the Chairman of the Customary Lands Advisory Commission, Seamalepua Oloialii Ailuai during last weeks’ consultations

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2017: Fagali’i Village where a 19 hole golf course and the airport are located, wants the Government to review the use of their customary owned lands.

Village Mayor Samau Ieru Lokeni made the point in last week’s public consultation on customary land use and told Talamua that the issue of the village’s customary lands used by the Government goes back to the 1960s.

“The main problem is that Government just take our customary lands for their use without considering what our people must use to rely on in return,” said Samau.

The Customary Land Advisory Commission Consultation was opened to residents of the Vaimauga district where a lot of the Government owned properties such the Apia town, schools, hospitals, sports fields and the Fagalii Airport raised the same issue of the growing population without land to rely on to grow their food.

Samau said it is the same issues that the other villages of the Vaimauga District have been requesting the government to look at with little action.

“Our customary owned lands have been taken by a Golf course and an Airport and there’s supposed to be no airport located in the middle of the village for safety reasons,” he added.

Samau also emphasized that Government must have map and locate all of the country’s customary owned lands and the process these lands are taken for public use.

According to Government information distributed at the public consultations, 81 percent of the country’s lands are customary owned, 8% are freehold and 11% are owned by the government.

According to Samau, customary owned lands must be properly surveyed and mapped out to avoid confusion over boundaries between villages and districts and make it easier for the allocation for public use when needed by the Government.

Related

Staff Reporters