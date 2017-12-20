Failure rates decrease for Samoan scholarship students studying in Fiji

The Samoan students who will be studying in Fiji under Australia Pacific Scholarship Awards

By Rula Su’a-Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 DECEMBER 2017: The failure rate of Samoan students studying at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji has decreased as of last year.

The Samoan student Counselor, Ida Savea spoke highly of the student’s achievements in the 2017 intake saying almost 90% of the students achieved A grades.

“There is a big difference compared to the previous years where there were about 1 or 2 outstanding students with A grades,” she said.

“Last year most of the students achieved A grades, a few with B and C grades and a few students who failed.”

Ida added that attitude is the major contributing factor to the students’ achievements.

“Most of our students work in groups and they study together in the library and stay there for hours.”

From her experience as a counselor, there are students who do not have the passion for their field of studies as they were influenced to take a particular course that the do not really have the interest and passion for.

“Those students are the ones who normally fail,” she said.

In 2017, more than 30 Samoan scholarship students sponsored by Australia, New Zealand and Samoa to study at the University of the South Pacific (USP) or at the Fiji National University (FNU) in Fiji.

The Australian Deputy High Commissioner, Amanda Jewell wished them well with their studies and reminded them that this was just the beginning of their journey.

“You are the future of Samoa in whatever field you undertake. The skills you will learn will be used to support the development of your families, villages and the nation,” she told the students.

“Make the most of it as not many people have this opportunity. Make friends, learn new skills but never lose focus on the reason why you are there and that is to complete a degree.”

The 19 students under Australian Pacific Scholarship Awards to Fiji are:

Gary Mulinuu – Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery (MBBS) Alpha Talalelei – Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery (MBBS) Tariu – TBC Kalisi Aiafi – TBC Tua Peniamina Vaai – Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Romania Pose – Bachelor of Commerce Jeremy Faamau – TBC Tavita Sesega – TBC Nafanua Brown – Bachelor of Commerce Ema Peters – Bachelor of Commerce Jemaima Fau – TBC Taugalise Paulo – TBC Leila Moananu – Bachelor of Commerce Tiare Vaai – Bachelor of Commerce Jasmine Potifara – Bachelor of Commerce Penaia – TBC Laban – TBC TuifaoLuatua – Bachelor of Policing & Management Porita Harman – Bachelor of Management

