Falelatai first to arrive at Tiafau for this morning’s Independence Celebrations

The students and teachers of the Siufaga Primary, Falelatai excited despite the early morning start

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA SAMOA – 01 JUNE 2019: More than one hundred students of the Primary Schools from Falelatai, were the first to arrive at Tiafau Malae at 5 minutes past 3 this morning for the Independence celebrations. That’s despite being the furthest to the west of Upolu island.

The youngest is 6 year old Angel of Siufaga Primary school, who told Talamua she woke up at 1 o’clock in the morning and got ready to come down for the celebrations and the march past.

This is her first time to march and she will march again next year if her school decides to join again.

Nine year old Ionatana Luavalu was among 30 students of the Matautu Primary School, who camped at the Head of State’s residence at Vailele. He told Talamua that he was so excited, not only because of his first march, but because he got to see the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi 11 and Her Highness Masiofo Faamausili Leinafo Tuimalealiifano.

“We had cocoa rice and biscuits for breakfast from the Head of State before we came down,” said Ionatana. “I am so full.”

According to one School Committee member, Tuivaiti Notise, their participation in this year’s March is an invitation from the Head of State who is from their district.

Not only the students of the primary schools from Samatau, Siufaga, and Pata marched but the womens committee representatives who marched with pride in supporting the Head of State and the country’s 57th independence celebrations.

Members of the women’s fellowship from Matautu, Falelatai, turned up in numbers. “We were invited by the Head of State and we’re doing this for His Highness.”

At 3.15am, the first College student who arrived was 14year old Moe Lole from Saint Joseph’s College. It is the very first time for him to join the independence celebrations and join his college in the parade. He told Talamua it was a proud moment for him, as a Samoan, being the first country to gain independence in the Pacific.

“I actually praise and thank our ancestors for taking us this far.”

Most of the schools that participated acknowledged the countries that they will represent and cheer for in the upcoming Pacific Games in July, by wearing traditional costumes of those countries.

It is the first time the independence celebrations have returned to Mulinu’u after four years as the Parliament House was under construction and the celebrations were held at the Tuana’imato sports complex and in front of the Government Building in town.

