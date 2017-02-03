Falemiga Selesele to captain Tama Samoa 10s in Brisbane

Fa’alemiga Selesele raising silverware as captain of the Manu Samoa Sevens

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 FEBRUARY 2017: Former Manu Samoa Sevens captain Fa’alemiga Selesele will lead the Tama Samoa in the Inaugural Duco Global Brisbane Tens Tournament later this month.

The 23 man squad also includes Sevens players including Captain Tila Mealoi. The tournament will be at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, February 11 and 12.

The squad as announced today:

TEAM AND CLUBS

Tietie Tuimauga (SCOPA) Ausetalia Vaiomanu (Queensland University) Jarred Adams (Pukekohe) Bronson Fotualii (Sunnybank) Census Johnston (Toulouse) Ripine Fualau (Moataa) Oneone Faafou (Vaiala) Faalemiga Selesele (Moataa) – Captain Mikaele Tapili (Marist) Jeff Lepa (Waimea Old Boys) Greg Foe (Poneke) Liahona Vaegaau (Moataa) Danny Tusitala (Ponsonby) Lucky Palamo (Harlequins) D’Angelo Leuila (Papatoetoe) Patrick Faapale (Vaiala) Opetera Peleseuma (Hutt Old Boys Marist) Faafou Amate (Moataa) Meki Magele (Marist) Tila Mealoi (Tepatasi) Johnny Samuelu (Vaiala) Faletoa Moli (Marist) Samoa Toloa (Sa’asaai)

COACHES

Namulauulu Alama Ieremia Mailo Potumoe Leavasa

The Prime Minister and Chairman of Samoa Rugby Union, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi met the team early yesterday to convey his words of encouragement. The chairman encouraged the boys to play their hearts out for their country and to be fearless of their opponents. He also reminded them that there is no difference between them and other teams that they will be competing against at the Brisbane 10s.

Related