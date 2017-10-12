Family complains and wants to investigate who in Court leaked their petition

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER 2017: The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration has confirmed receiving a complaint from a family about documents of their petition being allegedly leaked from the Ministry.

Papali’i John Taimalelagi confirmed with Talamua that the complaint was lodged by Papali’i Malietau Malietoa and his two uncles in relation to the Malietoa title.

The complaint is against the illegal leaking of the petition lodged by Papali’i and others on the 8th September 2017 at the Lands and Titles Court, when it was not yet published in the Savali Newspaper.

“We request a full investigation of the issue to find out who leaked our petition, especially those who have access to the Malietoa files,” the complainant Papali’i Malietoa confirmed with Talamua.

Papali’i John Taimalelagi said he has received a copy of the letter to the President of the Lands and Titles Court, “so we’ll see what he says before we launch any investigation.”

Papali’i Malietoa said their “leaked” petition was read out word for word during a family meeting on the 21st September 2017.

He referred to the leaking as a “serious breach of trust” and that justice must be done.

Papalii expressed his concern that a petition they lodged at the Lands and Titles Court regarding the matter of the Malietoa title, ended up in the hands of someone else.

He said they were extremely disappointed and concern by the unprofessional behaviour by someone in the Court and the unbecoming behaviour of the person who got the file.

“It is our opinion that the law is specific on this matter that any petition to the court is not legal until it has been published in the Savali Newspaper, therefore, it cannot be released to the public before that time,” said Papali’i.

Papali’i sought clarification from Savali and was told that the September issue of the newspaper relating to matters of the Lands and Titles Court will not be published until late October 2017.

Papali’i Malietoa and his side would also like to know who else the documents were leaked to and that their lawyer is seeking full disclosure or face a legal action.

The petition is against the publication of the intention to appoint Fa’amausili Moli Malietoa to the title Malietoa published in the Savali of 28 June 2017.

