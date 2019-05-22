Family face contempt of court charges for refusing to leave land

Taimalelagi Naotala (right) with some of his relatives outside of court

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 MAY 2019: A family who refused to leave the land they have been living on for many years at Fuailolo’o, Mulifanua, has been charged for contempt of court.

The Lands and Titles Court already ruled that the one acre land that had been under dispute belonged to the Taimalelagi family. The decision also ordered the family to pack up and leave.

Defendant Moananu Paniani was not satisfied and appealed the decision. The Court of Appeal upheld the early decision and Moananu took the matter further to the Judiciary Court.

Taimalelagi Naotala and his brother Tupuivao Matagi complained to the Police accusing the defendant of disobeying the decision of the Lands and Titles Court.

Police then laid contempt charges.

In the District Court, Judge Alalatoa Rosella Papalii said the contempt charge carries a prison sentence, but because the defendant is 84 years old, she opted for a monetary fine.

“However it does not mean that the police will stop charging them again with contempt of court,” she said.

There is no specific time frame for the family to leave, and Judge Papalii pointed out to the defendant that they should abide by the decisions of the Lands and Titles Court.

Like this: Like Loading...