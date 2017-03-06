Father accused of sons murder told to find a lawyer

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 06 MARCH 2017: A 47-year-old father Afereti Talato Mapusua who is accused of murdering his 14 year old son was told today to get himself a lawyer because of the seriousness of the charge against him.

This matter was first mentioned last week when Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu told the accused to get a lawyer.

He appeared again this morning without a lawyer, and when he was asked whether he wanted a lawyer, the accused said no.

Chief Justice Patū then told the accused that he needs a lawyer to defend himself because he is charged with murder.

“Before you leave today, you need to see a registrar to find you a lawyer,” the Chief Justice ordered.

Lawyer for prosecution, Lucy Sio confirmed that the accused is charged with one count of murder.

Mapusua is accused of murdering his 14-year-old son at Falelauniu last month.

The police reported that the accused was intoxicated when he beat his son to death.

The accused is remanded in custody until the 16 March 2017 for mention for the accused to get a defense counsel.

