Father and daughter plead guilty to incest

Samoa’s Court House at Mulinu’u

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – MONDAY 12 MARCH 2018: A father and daughter have pleaded guilty to charges of incest when the matter was called in the Supreme Court today.

Fa’asiliga Fa’amanu and Tevaga Fa’amanu entered their guilty pleas through their lawyers Diana Roma and Unasa Iuni Sapolu.

The matter surfaced three years ago when one of the villagers found out the incident and reported the matter to police.

Fa’asiliga and Tevaga have since been banished from Samalae’ulu and are living in separate homes in one of the villages in town.

Justice Leiataualesā Daryl Clarke has adjourned the matter to 26 March for the police summary of facts, and the victims’ impact reports from the Probation Office.

Both are remanded on bail.

