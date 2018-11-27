Father and son in law victims of weekend double murder

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 27 OCTOBER 2018: Police have charged and remanded in custody a 24 year old male of Falefa for double murder last weekend.

The deceased were identified as a 69 year old male from Leulumoega-uta/Lufifufi and New Zealand, and his son in-law, 42 years old of Savaia, Lefaga and Leulumoega-uta.

Police said they found the dead bodies at Leulumoege-uta in an open outdoor kitchen and there was evidence of alcohol found at the site with bodies.

The police immediately searched the area to locate a third person who was believed to be at the site.

The 24 year old defendant was charged on Friday night and remanded in custody to await court mention scheduled on 10 December 2018.

In other police news.

Sexual Violation: Police have charged a 32year old male of Sinamoga with Sexual Violation. The incident occurred Wednesday, 21 November at 9:45pm, and a 30 year old female of Melbourne, Australia who was visiting Samoa, lodged a complaint for alleged rape in the early hours of the same day. The victim was taken to the Moto’otua Hospital for medical check, and the accused was charged and remanded in custody to await court mention on 10 December 2018.

Inflicting Self harm: Police is also investigating the case of a 53year old male of Tanugamanono who attempted to inflict self-harm on himself at his home. The incident was reported at 7:15pm on Tuesday, 20th November 2018. The 53 year old was transported to the Moto’otua Hospital by the Fire and Emergency Services Ambulance.