Father killed and two seriously injured in a bus accident

The partly burnt Leauva’a bus and the private vehicle after the accident. PHOTO Courtesy Nah Jr Tauānuu Folasā

BY Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 MARCH 2017: A 57 year old father died and a 20-year-old male and a 4 months old baby are in a critical condition following a bus accident at Puipa’a in the weekend.

These details were confirmed by the Police spokesman Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu at the Police weekly press conference this morning.

The deceased and the two injured victims were passengers of the Leauva’a bus heading home from Apia on Saturday evening.

At Puipa’a, a private vehicle driven by a Chinese man heading towards town drove into and tore off part of the right hand side of the bus and got stuck under the bus.

“The vehicle was stuck under the bus where the diesel tank was which we suspect caused an explosion,” said Su’a.

“We are still investigating but it is suspected that the private vehicle was speeding,” he added.

The private vehicle was driven by a 38 year old Chinese man working in Samoa and was lucky to be alive but he is in a serious condition at the hospital as well.

“Police are waiting for him to get better before we bring him into the office for questioning and lay charges for dangerous driving causing death and causing injuries,” said Su’a.

