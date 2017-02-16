Father kills son after his wife did not return

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2017: A 14 year old boy from Falelauniu-uta village has died when his father vented his anger on him when the boys’ mother did not return home.

The father has been charged for murder and is under police custody.

Police reports that the accused was drinking alcohol and later picked a fight with his wife.

“The accused started to chase his wife around and then ran off,” said Police spokesman Le Mamea Su’a Tuimalu.

“The father then sent his son to look for his mother.”

When the son returned home without his mother, his father took his anger on him.

“There is a big hole on the left side of the son’s neck,” Su’a explained. “And it is suspected that the wound was caused by either a knife or a sharp object.”

Su’a also said that the victim sought refuge at a neighbours’ home and told the neighbour that it was his father who assaulted him.

Police investigations into the matter continue and a post mortem has been requested.

The accused will appear in Court 27 February 2017.

