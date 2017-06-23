Father stole a Government vehicle to kidnap his son

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA –FRIDAY 23 JUNE 2017: The Police are investigating the case of an alleged kidnapping of a young boy by his father.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Sala’a Sale Sala’a said the father stole a Government vehicle then went to the house of his partner and kidnapped his son.

The police at the Faleolo outpost were called to investigate a traffic incident in front of the Le Vasa Resort early Friday morning, 16 June 2017.

The next day, a woman filed a complaint at the Faleolo police outpost about her missing son.

Then on Tuesday this week, police found the missing boy in a village in Savai’i.

It was later noted that the car incident at Le Vasa resort was connected to the kidnapping.

The vehicle belongs to the Electric Power Corporation (EPC) and it is suspected that an EPC assistant had the vehicle in the weekend that the accused used and got into an accident.

Sala’a said investigations continue and the accused could be charged with unlawful conversion (kidnapping) and dangerous driving.

