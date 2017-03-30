Father turns son over to police after robbery and fire

The damaged Farmers Shop located inside the Treasure Garden building at Fugalei

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 31 MARCH 2017: The second young man wanted by police in connection with a robbery and fire at the Farmers shop at Fugalei two weeks ago was turned in to police by his father this week.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu said the accused is a 17 year old from Lalovaea and is one of the two suspects caught on camera inside the shop before the fire.

The fire caused major damage to the building and stock and police suspect that te fire was started by someone else.

Police apprehended and held one of the accused the day after the fire while the other suspect was on the run.

This week, staff of the Farmers shops aired a TV advertisement appealing for public support by purchasing the stock saved from the fire at reduced prices to rebuild the shop. The advertisement shows CCTV footage of the two suspects inside the shop before the fire and labeled as lua leaga tama – two bad boys.

The two accused will appear in court on 10 April 2017.

