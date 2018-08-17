Community Father’s Day Attackers caught by police
Father's Day Attackers caught by police

APIA, SAMOA – 18 AUGUST 2018: Two men who are known to police, have been charged for robbery in connection with the attack on an IT specialist on Fathers’ Day evening.

David Main was attacked by two men on Father’s Day eve and took off in his car and personal belongings and left him injured next to a wholesaler in the middle of town.

He was in hospital for several days and his family offered a reward for information to help catch his attackers.

Police report that the two have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court 27 August 2018 for mention.

The two men are known to police, one was wanted on a warrant of arrest issued by the Court and the other was also wanted by police in relation to a narcotics related case.

