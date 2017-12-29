Female Head of State for Samoa under review

Inside Samoa’s temporary parliament at Tuana’imato

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 29 DECEMBER 2017: The possibility of appointing a female Head of State for Samoa in the future is under review.

A Cabinet directive required the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet to review any changes to the Constitution regarding the position of Head of State.

The changes include eligibility criteria, duration of service and the possibility of having a female Head of State in the future.

A further proposed change includes changing the agency responsible for administering the Head of State Act from the Legislative Assembly to the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Reports from the Public Service Commission says pursuant to Cabinet Directive FK (17) 33, the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (MPMC) led the preparations for the review of the Head of State Act 1965.

The Ministry of the Prime Minister has appointed a Review Committee within the Ministry and that will report back to Cabinet.

