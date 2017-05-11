FEXCO launches TALOFA TINA Mother’s Day Special

Staff at Fexco greeting and saying Talofa Tina

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 10 MAY 2017: Saying TALOFA TINA or ‘Hello Mother’ is FEXCO’s themed promotion throughout 2017 and starting with the celebration of Mother’s Day this weekend.

What better way to bring out Mum’s sunshine smile than a ringing cheery TALOFA TINA, says Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o.

“FEXCO (Samoa) and Western Union worldwide is an advocate of Mother’s Day,” she says.

“It is a growing dedication to recognize the pivotal role that Mother’s play in every part of the society these days and shaping the future. They are the face of TALOFA – that welcomes and nurtures. TALOFA is mother with family and friends.

“TALOFA – With a Smile is a powerful, yet inexpensive tool that keeps FEXCO Western Union alive to serve and care for its customers. Mothers constitute a significant percentage of FEXCO Western Union Customers.

“FEXCO TALOFA TINA Promotion is a special dedication to all the TINA o Samoa on their special day,” says Mulipola.

The promotion allows customers sending and or receiving money internationally through Western Union Money Transfer a chance in its Super Draw.

There are 10 Prizes worth SAT$7,000 and 1st prize is $3000 tala. The Promotion Period runs from 24 April 2017 to 13 May2017 and will be drawn 17 May 2017 and the prizes to be presented 19 May 2017.

