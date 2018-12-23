Fexco Samoa joins 2019 Pacific Games Sponsorship Family

The Pacific Games Chairman, Loau Keneti Sio with Fexco Samoa’s Country Manager, Molio’o Fonoti Pio Molio’o, Mulipola Anarosa Molio’o and the Games CEO, Falefata Hele Matatia after the sponsorship signing.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 24 DECEMBER 2018: Fexco Samoa Ltd is the latest company to announce its’ sponsorship for the 2019 Pacific Games and the Games Organising Committee Chairman, Loau Keneti Sio acknowledged the latest addition to the family of sponsors.

Loau and Fexco Country General Manager, Molio’o Fonoti Pio Molio’o signed the Memorandum of Understanding last Friday for the $200,000 talā Silver sponsorship.

“We thank you for assisting the Games Committee to ensure the success of the Games,” said Loau.

Molio’o said although the sponsorship is small, he hopes that the money can assist the Committee in some way.

“The No1 currency is honoured to be a Silver sponsor of the 2019 Pacific Games. It will be our privilege to collaborate with the organisers and the community to bring forth the best in our athletes,” said Molio’o.

He said No1Currency honours the pursuit of excellence and recognise the best in the Pacific and celebrate everything that is number one.

The Pacific Games Chief Executive Officer, Falefata Hele Matatia said they are grateful to Fexco’s support and his office recognize the significance of the support and what it means to the progress of the games moving forward.

The sponsorship is valued at $200,000 talā and marks the success of an extensive sponsorship strategy set up by the Pacific Games Office for the Pacific Region’s largest quadrennial games.

The Pacific Games Office continues to work alongside the Organising Committee to ensure a successful Pacific Games next year.

The 16th Pacific Games will be held in Samoa from 7th – 20th of July 2019. Samoa previously hosted the regional event in 1983 and 2007.