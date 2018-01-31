Fight for Marist Corporate bouts off to a thundering launch

‘Battle of the Big Boys’ in this years Fight For Marist – Snake the Defending Champion vs. Unasa the Undertaker

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2018: The launch of the Fight for Marist yesterday focus was not just to develop the boxers but the officials as Samoa builds up for the Pacific Games in 2019 as well as other regional and international games.

But it was the Corporate side of the event – dated for Thursday 14 February, that livened the midday meet as the heavies Tagaloa Vaelua Rudy Snake Roebeck – the Current Big Boys and Tatau Champion rolled in to meet the challenger, Unasa the Undertaker Tauveia.

In its third year, there will be a Battle of the Taxis, Battle of the Gas Suppliers, Battle of the Fitness Gyms, Battle of the Minds and the Main Corporate Bout.

“The Fight for Marist promotes the different levels of boxing where there is the Corporate Boxing where individuals can take part in a safe and friendly competition,” says Tupa’i Klaus Stunzner, Chairperson of Fight for Marist. “Then there are the Amateurs and the Professional levels.”

Helping with the officiate at the night

The Marist Boxing Club has two Star One Accredited Boxing Coaches who are the only Boxing Coaches accredited under the Amateur International Boxing Association. They are assisting in the staging of the event.

“The Marist Boxing Club would like to promote and change the mindset that you don’t have to be mean and arrogant to be a good boxer,” says Tupa’i Stunzner.

He makes comparison to the likes of Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua “who are humble, self – disciplined and self-motivated individuals.”

A draw for the Corporate Fights identified the boxers in each category and the corner they will be placed on fight night.

Battle of the Taxis

1. Lalelei o Faleata (Red) vs Samoa Island Taxi (Blue)

2. Lulu o le Aoa (Red) vs Faleata Taxi (Blue)

Battle of the Gas Suppliers

1. Vaioula of Toa Gas (Red) vs Shane of Oceania Gas (Blue)

2. Apineru of Toa Gas (Red) vs Eveni of Origin Energy (Blue)

Battle of the Fitness Gyms

JP’s Gym (Red) vs Rex of Joe’s Gym (Blue)

Battle of the Minds

Komisi Koria of the Lawyers (Red) vs Sami Sio of the Accountants (Blue)

Battle of the Big Boys

Unasa the Undertaker (Red) VS Snake Champion from 2016 (Blue)

Tupa’i Stunzner thanked the corporate fighters for taking up the challenge saying “It is not an easy challenge but an achievable challenge.”

The Fight for Marist is one of six sports included in this years’ Marist Sports Week 8 to 17 February 2018. The six sports include Golf, Rugby League, Netball, Touch Rugby and Boxing and will culminate on the 30th Marist International Rugby Sevens, 17 and 18 February at Apia Park.

