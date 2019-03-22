Final Count for the Fa’asaleleaga No2  by-election results in progress in Savaii

The Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio (middle) in Savai’i for the by election

By Lagi Keresoma

SAVAI’I, SAMOA – SATURDAY 23 MARCH 2019: The final count of the votes for the Faasaleleaga No.2 constituency by-election is in progress at the Don Bosco College, Salelologa, Savaii today.

This follows the provisional results announced last night where businessman Namulauulu Sami Leota led the count with 1160 votes, followed by Maileimalo Eneliko Pa’u with 634 votes.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Fa’asaleleaga No.2. Papali’i Li’o Masepau came in third with 532 votes and Lema’i Faioso Sione polled 14 votes.

Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio told Talamua that for practical reasons, the final count has to be in Savaii given there is only one constituency and it will be impractical to move everything back to Apia.

“There is only one constituency and it’s only reasonable to count it here because the election took place here,” said Faimalomatua.

He invited the candidates scrutineers and the media to be present at the final count today.

The final count will be include the results from the pre-polling in Upolu and Savai’i, the special booths at Mapuifagalele, Tuasivi and Moto’otua hospitals will all be added to yesterday’s results before the official winner is declared.

Provisional Results

Namulauulu topped four polling booths at Tapueleele, Fogapoa, Fatausi and Fusi EFKS booth, while Maileimalo topped the two booths at Fusi St Therese and Fusi EFKS booths. Papali’i topped his village of Sapapali’i.

Namulauulu and Papali’i competed under the Human Rights Protection Party while Maleimalo ran as an Independent and Lema’i for the newly established political party Samoa First.

The total number of registered voters at Fa’asaleleaga No 2 is 3487 and only 2340 actually cast their votes in the by election.

