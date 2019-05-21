Finance Committee Urges Church to Stop Writing Off $4m assets

PHOTO: The headquarters of the Congregational Christian Church at Malua where the annual conference is in progress this week.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 22 MAY 2019: Writing off $4,368,768 of assets was one of the issues discussed at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS) conference at Malua yesterday afternoon.

The matter was raised by the Finance Committee on a request of the Multi- Purpose Committee – Komiti o Feau Eseese.

The 2018 financial statement notes that $4,368,768 on assets have been written off.

According to the Finance Committees report, the write off was on the cost of building materials and labour for the renovation of the John Williams building the Church paid from 2013 to 2015.

In 2018, these materials were removed from the building to change the design to what it is now.

The Finance Committee is appealing to the General Assembly to enforce its authority not to allow any church Committee to write off any assets unless it is allowed by the Church’s Constitution or endorsed by the General Assembly.

This is one of the matters that will be on the list for endorsement or rejection by the General Assembly this coming Friday.

