Fire Fighters honoured

Images from the celebration of the International Fire Fighters day

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 08 MAY 2017: Retired and active members of the Fire & Emergency Services Authority (FESA) came together last Friday to celebrate 10 years since becoming an independent body, and to honour those who have passed on having offered their lives to serve through FESA.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi acknowledged the service rendered not only by current employees, but those who have passed on.

“We are here to join the global celebration of the International Fire-Fighters Day in honour of all fire fighters around the world, past and present, who have dedicated their lives to ensure the protection of life and properties of the communities they serve,” said Tuilaepa.

“I am told that Samoa joined the international fire fighting community to hold this commemoration last year and will continue to do so as an annual event,” he said.

A special part of the programme was dedicated to honour the late members by presenting their families with certificates to remember their service.

Also honoured were former members, some of them still volunteering their time during disasters.

Thirteen former members were also presented with certificates; some of them have gone on to become Judges of the Court, Members of Parliament and some as successful business people.

Tuilaepa said the work of fire fighters is not easy as their lives are always at risk every time they are called on the job.

He made reference to some major incidents that had a real impact on the lives of fire fighters, such as the 2009 tsunami, the Flea Market fire, and the tank explosion at the Matautu wharf last year.

According to FESA records, more than 10 fire fighters were rushed to the hospital after inhaling poisonous gas from that explosion.

In the 2009 tsunami, volunteer Peter Letiu died when the fire truck he was in rolled over as it rushed out in response to a village call.

The late fire fighters include:

* Leta’a Sulufaiga 11 Devoe – 1956-1978

* Fa’amoe Kapuana Ainuu – 1974-1992

* Peter Devoe 1960-1993

* Bob Collins – 1981-2005

* Tuaimalo Manu Falaula- 1994-2004

* Seve Tony Hill – 2006-2013

* Fei’i Tauaanae – 2011-2017

* Peter Letiu – 2009

* Samasoni Foigavaa- 2012-2017

