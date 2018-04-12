Flags fly at half-mast for the late Member of the Council of Deputies

The Samoan flag flying at half-mast infront of parliament at Tuana’imato where the late Member of the Council of Deputies will lie in state



By Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 12 APRIL 2018: The national flags have been flying at half-mast in honour of the late Member of the Council of Deputies, Tuiloma Pule Lameko.

Tuiloma’s state funeral will be held at Parliament, Tuana’imato at 11.00 tomorrow morning after lying in state for two hours where dignitaries, families and relatives and members of the public will pay respect.

The funeral service will be conducted by the National Council of Churches then he will be laid to rest at his home at Alafua.

The long serving public servant, politician and Cabinet Minister passed away two weeks ago at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital aged 83.

An accountant by profession, Tuiloma served Samoa through many government Ministries and Corporations.

He started serving the Government at the Western Samoa Trust Estate Corporation (WSTEC) in 1950 then joined Treasury as a Senior Accounts Clerk and then Chief Accountant from 1969-1975. He also served the Shipping Authority and other Government offices before becoming a Member of Parliament. He also served as President of the Samoa Rugby Union.

Tuiloma is one of the few remaining founding members of the ruling Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP).

Tuiloma’s political journey started in 1979 representing the Safata Constituency. During this time, he became the Minister of Sports & Cultural Affairs and was also the Minister of Agriculture in his second term.

In 2001 to 2011, he represented the Falealili constituency and was the Associate Minister to the Prime Minister and later the Minister of Revenue and Public Trust.

In 2016, Tuiloma was appointed a Member of the Council of Deputies. An active member of the Congregational Christian Church, Tuiloma also served as President of the Samoa Rugby Union.

