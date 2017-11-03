Flame leads police to illicit drugs and arrest

Flame, police new K9 dog who led police to illicit drugs and an arrest at Fagali’i Airport two days ago

By Lagi Keresoma

Source: Samoa Police Service Facebook Page

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 NOVEMBER 2017: It was her first day on the job and police dog Flame made her first arrest at Fagali’i Airport this week.

The suspect was a 37 year old male returning on the last flight from American Samoa that police arrested on the possession of drugs.

The police search found

1. Plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine.

2. Utensils suspected for drug use.

Police say the suspect is now being charged with possession of narcotics and investigations are continuing with the possibility of additional charges.

The police also acknowledged the assistance of Customs officials as well as members of the public for their continuing support.

Flame on the job

“FLAME” is the new K9 dog that was handed over by the New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa, His Excellency David Nicholson to the Commissioner of Police Fuiavailili Egon Keil at the police headquarters two days ago.

Flame was gifted by the New Zealand Police and replaces “Boss” who is now retired from his official duties after serving in the police for 8 years. He is assigned to the joint K9 Unit at Tuana’imato which comprises of Customs and Police officers.

HE Nicholson emphasized that his government will always assist Samoa in its border control efforts and providing the new dog for the Samoa Police Service is an indication of that continuous support.

The Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Samoan Government expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the continuous assistance provided by the NZ Government through the NZ police to SPS during the years. He also highlighted the importance of this gift to SPS not only to sustain the efforts by the Samoan Government in securing its borders but a great asset to SPS in its fight against illicit drugs.

Related