Fonotia Kieron to Start for Manu Samoa Against the All Blacks

Manu Samoa Fly half Tusiata Pisi in action against the All Blacks when the two sides last met at the Apia Park

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 14 JUNE 2017: Ospreys Outside Centre, Kieron Fonotia will start for Samoa in this Fridays clash with the All Blacks 16 June at Eden Park. The other debuts are Prop Alo-Emile Paul (Stade Francais) and former Auckland halfback Auvasa Falealii who are on the bench. The Samoa Rugby Union announced the Manu Samoa squad in Apia this morning.

Head Coach Namulauulu Alama Ieremia said it was a tough task selecting his first 23 to take on the All Blacks.

“All the players in camp deserved to be selected and put on our special Blue jersey especially against the All Blacks, so there were a lot of lengthy discussions around selection.”

Ieremia in his initial squad announcement named eight new players in the Manu Samoa environment, however has not ventured too far by selecting established test caps. There is one debutant starting in Kieron Fonotia who is well known in this part of the world with his time with the Crusaders before heading to Wales. The other potential debuts will come from the bench in former Auckland halfback Auvasa Falealii, and Stade Francais prop Paul Alo Emile originally from Australia.

“Obviously we want to put out an experienced team and the All Blacks is not a team you experiment with, so we are wanting to put on a performance that will make our nation and most importantly ourselves proud. Our performance will give us a ‘rugby barometer’ as to where are at, there is no better challenge and opportunity than playing the number one team in the World. This will give us an indication of where we are at because it is important to build momentum going in to June/July internationals”.

The selected team is heavily weighted with Northern Hemisphere players with 18 of the 23 players coming out of the UK and France with 4 players from the Southern Hemisphere and one player out of Japan. Tim Nanai Williams is the sole player from Super Rugby.

Notable omissions through injury have been Captain David Lemi, and Cardiff Blues midfielder Reynold Lee-lo. “Obviously losing the experience that both these players bring is crucial and David’s leadership will be missed, however Kahn Fotualii is more than capable of stepping up to lead, and to be able to replace those players with Alapati Leiua and Fonotia is a good test of the depth we can draw in to”.

Ieremia sums up the squad by saying “we are looking for a solid performance. We hope that the Samoan community will come out in force like they have for us during our time here. As a team, we have drawn on the fantastic support here in New Zealand since we have arrived. To see a wave of blue jerseys at the Mangere Town Centre for the Welcoming Ceremony was amazing last Saturday morning. From Super Rugby facilities to local Rugby Union clubs, local Samoan churches, councils and Samoan communities, the support has been overwhelming. It’s a humbling experience for the team and together with all the support from Samoa and around the world, this week has been special. It’s definitely added huge value to our preparation”.

“We are grateful to NZR in providing an opportunity for us to play this match and Manu Samoa has embraced it as it will be a special night for Pacific Rugby”.

Kick-off time is at 8pm (NZ time).

The Manu Samoa Squad:

1. Loosehead Prop, AFATIA VILIAMU, Racing 92 (FRA)

2. Hooker, LEIATAUA MAATULIMANU, Bayonne (FRA)

3. Tighthead Prop, JOHNSTON CENSUS, Toulouse (FRA)

4. Left Lock, VUI CHRIS, Worcester Warriors (UK)

5. Right Lock, LEMALU FAATIGA (Vice Captain), Saracens (UK)

6. Left Flanker, FAASLELE PIULA, Toulouse (FRA)

7. Right Flanker, LAM JACK, Bristol Rugby (UK)

8. Number Eight, LEVALE FAIVILI, Mitsubishi (JAP)

9. Scrumhalf, FOTUALII KAHN (Captain), Bath Rugby (UK)

10. Flyhalf, PISI TUSI, Bristol Rugby (UK)

11. Left Wing, NANAI WILLIAMS TIM, Chiefs (NZ)

12. Inside Centre, LEIUA ALAPATI, Wasps (UK)

13. Outside Center, FONOTIA KIERON (DEBUTANT), Ospreys (WAL)

14. Right Wing, NIKORO ALBERT, Wests Scarborough (Aus)

15. Fullback, TAUALA AH SEE, Northampton Saints (UK)

Reserves

16. Hooker, LAM SEILALA, USON Nevers (FRA)

17. Prop, LEATIGAGA NEPHI, Piacenza (ITA)

18. Prop, ALO-EMILE PAUL (DEBUTANT), Stade Francais (FRA)

19. Res Lock, TUIFAU TAIASINA, Lyon (FRA)

20. Res Loose Forward, FAOSILIVA ALAFOTI, Worcester Warriors (UK)

21. Res Scrumhalf, FALEALII AUVASA, USON Nevers (FRA)

22. Res Flyhalf, LEUILA D’ANGELO, Papatoetoe (NZ)

23. Res Outside Back, PISI KEN, Northampton Saints (UK)

Management:

Head Coach: Namulauulu Alama Ieremia (Samoa)

Technical Assistant – Backs: Aaron Mauger (Highlanders)

Technical Assistant – Forwards: Tom Coventry (North Harbour)

Technical Assistant – Defence: Semo Sititi (Counties Manukau)

Head Physiotherapist: Karl McDonald (Southland)

Strength & Conditioning: Tim Rogers (Samoa)

Video Analyst: Junior Narayan (Samoa)

Manager: Ramsey Tomokino (Samoa)

