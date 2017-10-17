Food Fair promotes opportunities in food industry

FOE students showing off different types of cooking ingredients and their happy faces says it all

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017: The Faculty of Education of the National University of Samoa’s Food Fair Exhibition today promoted not only food making and cooking, but the employment and revenue opportunities in the food industry.

The Exhibition was a partnership between the Faculty and Business Systems Limited.

“The idea of promoting this partnership with the Faculty of Education is to push the young talented in Samoa who are educated at the National University, that not only working in the office can provide money, but cooking can provide more and more opportunities,” said Leeroy Feaunati, the Marketing Manager of Business Systems Limited.

“I have been looking and witnessing how amazing these students are and what they have been cooking,” he added.

“We have also seen some master chefs in our country with their restaurants and this is a good motivation for those who are aiming for that career,” he said.

“We also have books about food that could also help out the University not only with the Faculty of Educations Food Fair but other subjects such as Tourism,” he said.

The success of the event will mean continuing the partnership and the company willing to help the development of young leaders so that they can continue on with their careers and be able to realize their dreams.

