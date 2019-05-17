Football Federation Samoa Upskills Local Coaches 

PHOTO: Local Coaches attending with Head of the OFC’s Women’s Football, Emma Evans who conducted the training

APIA – FRIDAY 17 MAY 2019: The Football Federation Samoa (“FFS”) and Oceania Football Confederation (“OFC”) today ended a week long course to up skill local coaches for the upcoming Youth and National League season for 2019.

The first phase of the Course started from Monday to Wednesday with focus on development of football at the grassroots level. The second phase started yesterday with focus on the Youth level.

Head of the OFC’s Women’s Football, Emma Evans is conducting the Course and was pleased with the turn up from our local clubs.

“The workshop is on the youth coaching certificate focusing on the age group of 13-18 year olds. Coaches and participants from the first phase Course are back today with the shift in focus to the high school age group,” said Evans.

“We are looking not just at up-skilling coaches but also providing them with knowledge on ensuring they are able to understand and identify the needs of players and look at ways to meet and address those needs.”

The feedback from local coaches and participants has been positive in terms of benefits of the Course in their roles to develop their understanding of football. FFS considers these Courses as very important in providing local coaches and aspiring coaches with professional experience as well as an opportunity to widen their skills so that they are able to pass on the same knowledge to their clubs.

FFS ultimate aim is to develop and widen the development and periphery of football into the villages. The week long course is part and parcel of FFS’s objective to develop skills of local coaches especially to meet the standards required of the sport. Well-informed coaches will be able to pass the same knowledge to the players and eventually recognize the pathway that football can provide as a professional sport and career platform. Certificates were presented today to conclude the weeklong course.

